Hartlepool United supporters celebrated a significant win over Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United supporters celebrated a significant win over Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 36 pictures of Pools' stunning sold-out away end in win over Grimsby Town

Hartlepool United supporters saw their team claim a huge win over Grimsby Town.

By Joe Ramage
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

John Askey’s side registered a 4-1 win over the Mariners – a second successive win – to move level on points with Crawley Town.

And Pools did so in front of a jubilant, sold-out, away end at Blundell Park with loan star Dan Kemp inspiring the win with a hat-trick.

But were you part of around 1,200 Hartlepool supporters in attendance at Grimsby?

Check out our latest fan gallery here:

Hartlepool United supporters enjoyed a Good Friday against Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Good Friday

Hartlepool United supporters enjoyed a Good Friday against Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Hartlepool United faced Grimsby Town on Good Friday. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Grimsby (A)

Hartlepool United faced Grimsby Town on Good Friday. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Pools were on the road to begin their Easter fixtures. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. On The Road

Pools were on the road to begin their Easter fixtures. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Hartlepool United supporters inside Blundell Park. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. HUFC

Hartlepool United supporters inside Blundell Park. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

