Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 36 pictures of Pools' stunning sold-out away end in win over Grimsby Town
Hartlepool United supporters saw their team claim a huge win over Grimsby Town.
By Joe Ramage
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
John Askey’s side registered a 4-1 win over the Mariners – a second successive win – to move level on points with Crawley Town.
And Pools did so in front of a jubilant, sold-out, away end at Blundell Park with loan star Dan Kemp inspiring the win with a hat-trick.
But were you part of around 1,200 Hartlepool supporters in attendance at Grimsby?
Check out our latest fan gallery here:
