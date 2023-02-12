News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United supporters during their League Two fixture with Sutton United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 39 brilliant photos as 4,385 Pools fans pay tribute against Sutton United

Over 4,000 Hartlepool United supporters were in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium against Sutton United.

By Joe Ramage
2 minutes ago

Keith Curle's side came from 2-0 down to claim a point from the U's thanks to goals from Dan Kemp and Dan Dodds.

Kemp scored a delightful free kick before Dodds equalised minutes later with a fabulous left-footed strike.

Hartlepool supporters also paid tribute to lifelong fan Michael Taylor as the Suit Direct Stadium became a sea of blue and white.

And you can check out our latest fan gallery here:

1. Hartlepool

Hartlepool United supporters ahead of the League Two fixture with Sutton United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. Blue and White

It was a blue and white Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Suit Direct Stadium Smiles

All smiles ahead of kick off against Sutton United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Legends

Hartlepool United hosted Sutton United at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

