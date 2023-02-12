Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 39 brilliant photos as 4,385 Pools fans pay tribute against Sutton United
Over 4,000 Hartlepool United supporters were in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium against Sutton United.
By Joe Ramage
2 minutes ago
Keith Curle's side came from 2-0 down to claim a point from the U's thanks to goals from Dan Kemp and Dan Dodds.
Kemp scored a delightful free kick before Dodds equalised minutes later with a fabulous left-footed strike.
Hartlepool supporters also paid tribute to lifelong fan Michael Taylor as the Suit Direct Stadium became a sea of blue and white.
And you can check out our latest fan gallery here:
