Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 39 pictures of brilliant 1,030 Pools fans at Chesterfield
Hartlepool United were backed by a sold-out away following at Chesterfield.
By Joe Ramage
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST
John Askey’s side were beaten with Tom Naylor's 95th minute goal at the SMH Group Stadium as the Spireites came from 2-0 down.
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Anthony Mancini gave the travelling 1,030 Hartlepool supporters plenty to cheer in the early exchanges as Pools raced into a commanding lead.
But despite the defeat, it was another excellent backing from Pools fans.
And here you can check out our latest gallery from a sold-out away end:
