Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to Chesterfield on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United supporters made the trip to Chesterfield on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 39 pictures of brilliant 1,030 Pools fans at Chesterfield

Hartlepool United were backed by a sold-out away following at Chesterfield.
By Joe Ramage
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST

John Askey’s side were beaten with Tom Naylor's 95th minute goal at the SMH Group Stadium as the Spireites came from 2-0 down.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Anthony Mancini gave the travelling 1,030 Hartlepool supporters plenty to cheer in the early exchanges as Pools raced into a commanding lead.

But despite the defeat, it was another excellent backing from Pools fans.

And here you can check out our latest gallery from a sold-out away end:

Hartlepool were back in action on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Chesterfield 3-2 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool were back in action on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

It was a quick turnaround for Pools who faced Chesterfield on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Chesterfield 3-2 Hartlepool United

It was a quick turnaround for Pools who faced Chesterfield on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

It was an important early season clash at the SMH Group Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Chesterfield 3-2 Hartlepool United

It was an important early season clash at the SMH Group Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Pools were back on the road in the National League. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Chesterfield 3-2 Hartlepool United

Pools were back on the road in the National League. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

