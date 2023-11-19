Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 59 pictures of incredible sold-out away following as Pools claim York City win
A sold-out Hartlepool United support were able to celebrate a significant away day victory against York City.
By Joe Ramage
Published 19th Nov 2023, 18:04 GMT
John Askey’s side got back to winning ways in the National League at the LNER Community Stadium and they did so in front of a sold-out away following.
Just over 1,500 Pools fans made the trip to North Yorkshire and they were rewarded with an impressive display as goals from Jake Hastie, Tom Crawford and Nicky Featherstone capped a memorable away day.
But were you in attendance in York?
Check out our biggest fan gallery of the season and see if you can spot yourself:
1 / 15