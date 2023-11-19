News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United supporters were able to celebrate a big win against York City. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United supporters were able to celebrate a big win against York City. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United supporters were able to celebrate a big win against York City. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 59 pictures of incredible sold-out away following as Pools claim York City win

A sold-out Hartlepool United support were able to celebrate a significant away day victory against York City.
By Joe Ramage
Published 19th Nov 2023, 18:04 GMT

John Askey’s side got back to winning ways in the National League at the LNER Community Stadium and they did so in front of a sold-out away following.

Just over 1,500 Pools fans made the trip to North Yorkshire and they were rewarded with an impressive display as goals from Jake Hastie, Tom Crawford and Nicky Featherstone capped a memorable away day.

But were you in attendance in York?

Check out our biggest fan gallery of the season and see if you can spot yourself:

Pools were backed by a big following at York. Picture by FRANK REID

1. York City 1-3 Hartlepool United

Pools were backed by a big following at York. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Pools fans made the short trip to York. Picture by FRANK REID

2. York City 1-3 Hartlepool United

Pools fans made the short trip to York. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

It was another big game for Hartlepool at York. Picture by FRANK REID

3. York City 1-3 Hartlepool United

It was another big game for Hartlepool at York. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool fans inside the LNER Community Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

4. York City 1-3 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool fans inside the LNER Community Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

