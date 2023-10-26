News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to the Shay in midweek for the National League fixture with FC Halifax Town.
Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Bumper 37 pictures from another strong Pools following at FC Halifax Town

Hartlepool United were on the road for the second time in just three days when they made the trip to Halifax Town.
By Joe Ramage
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:02 BST

Hartlepool’s National League campaign moved to the Shay in midweek with over 200 Pools fans making the trip to West Yorkshire.

Unfortunately it was a night that would end in disappointment as John Askey’s side were edged out 2-1 by the Shaymen despite Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s 10th goal of the season.

But were you in attendance at the Shay? Check out our latest fan gallery from Halifax:

Hartlepool supporters inside the Shay.

1. FC Halifax Town 2-1 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool supporters inside the Shay. Photo: Frank Reid

Pools were on the road for the second time in three days in the National League.

2. FC Halifax Town 2-1 Hartlepool United

Pools were on the road for the second time in three days in the National League. Photo: Frank Reid

Checking in at the Shay.

3. FC Halifax Town 2-1 Hartlepool United

Checking in at the Shay. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United took on FC Halifax Town in the National League.

4. FC Halifax Town 2-1 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United took on FC Halifax Town in the National League. Photo: Frank Reid

