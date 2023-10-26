Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Bumper 37 pictures from another strong Pools following at FC Halifax Town
Hartlepool United were on the road for the second time in just three days when they made the trip to Halifax Town.
By Joe Ramage
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:02 BST
Hartlepool’s National League campaign moved to the Shay in midweek with over 200 Pools fans making the trip to West Yorkshire.
Unfortunately it was a night that would end in disappointment as John Askey’s side were edged out 2-1 by the Shaymen despite Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s 10th goal of the season.
But were you in attendance at the Shay? Check out our latest fan gallery from Halifax:
