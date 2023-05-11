Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Cowboy fancy dress on show from over 500 Pools fans at Stockport County
Hartlepool United played out their final fixture in the Football League against Stockport County.
John Askey’s side made the trip to Edgeley Park looking to spoil the potential promotion party with the Hatters chasing an automatic promotion spot.
And although results elsewhere went against the home side, Hartlepool also did their bit as they earned a 1-1 draw against Dave Challinor’s side.
Pools were backed by over 500 travelling supporters, despite their relegation, with many continuing their end of season fancy dress tradition: