Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Cowboy fancy dress on show from over 500 Pools fans at Stockport County

Hartlepool United played out their final fixture in the Football League against Stockport County.

By Joe Ramage
Published 11th May 2023, 12:00 BST

John Askey’s side made the trip to Edgeley Park looking to spoil the potential promotion party with the Hatters chasing an automatic promotion spot.

And although results elsewhere went against the home side, Hartlepool also did their bit as they earned a 1-1 draw against Dave Challinor’s side.

Pools were backed by over 500 travelling supporters, despite their relegation, with many continuing their end of season fancy dress tradition:

Hartlepool supporters made the trip to Edgeley Park on the final day of the season. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

1. Final Day

Hartlepool supporters made the trip to Edgeley Park on the final day of the season. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News) Photo: Scott Llewellyn

Hartlepool supporters showed their support for the final time in the 2022-23 season. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

2. HUFC

Hartlepool supporters showed their support for the final time in the 2022-23 season. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News) Photo: Scott Llewellyn

Pools fans were with their team until the end this season. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

3. To The End

Pools fans were with their team until the end this season. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News) Photo: Chris Donnelly

Pools fans made the trip to Stockport for the final game of the season. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

4. Stockport (A)

Pools fans made the trip to Stockport for the final game of the season. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News) Photo: Chris Donnelly

