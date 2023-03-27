News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
3 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
5 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
7 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
9 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
9 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
Hartlepool United hosted Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United hosted Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United hosted Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Over 30 pictures of 5,000-plus crowd as Pools draw with Leyton Orient

Hartlepool United earned a 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
Published 27th Mar 2023, 19:02 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 19:04 BST

John Askey remains unbeaten as Hartlepool boss after his side came from behind to draw with the League Two leaders in front of over 5,000 in attendance as Connor Jennings cancelled out Paul Smyth’s early second half strike.

But were you part of the 5,012 inside the Suit Direct Stadium for the visit of Leyton Orient?

Here, you can check out our latest Pools fan gallery:

Hartlepool United hosted Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United hosted Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United went up against League Two leaders Leyton Orient. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Hartlepool v Leyton Orient

Hartlepool United went up against League Two leaders Leyton Orient. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Pools supporters arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Arriving

Pools supporters arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United supporters were hoping for a positive result against Leyton Orient. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Finger Crossed

Hartlepool United supporters were hoping for a positive result against Leyton Orient. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Leyton OrientHartlepoolLeague Two