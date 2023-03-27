Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Over 30 pictures of 5,000-plus crowd as Pools draw with Leyton Orient
Hartlepool United earned a 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Published 27th Mar 2023, 19:02 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 19:04 BST
John Askey remains unbeaten as Hartlepool boss after his side came from behind to draw with the League Two leaders in front of over 5,000 in attendance as Connor Jennings cancelled out Paul Smyth’s early second half strike.
But were you part of the 5,012 inside the Suit Direct Stadium for the visit of Leyton Orient?
Here, you can check out our latest Pools fan gallery:
Page 1 of 9