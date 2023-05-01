News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United played their final game of the season at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United played their final game of the season at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Over 4,500 'loyal' Pools fans attend final home game against Barrow

Hartlepool United claimed three points in their final home game of the season.

By Joe Ramage
Published 1st May 2023, 12:00 BST

John Askey’s side came from behind to seal a 3-1 victory and give the 4,551 supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium something to shout about - albeit briefly before their relegation was confirmed.

But were you in attendance for what proved to be Hartlepool’s final home game in the Football League?

Check out our latest Pools fan gallery from the Suit Direct Stadium’s final League Two fixture of the season.

It was Hartlepool United's final game at the Suit Direct Stadium this season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Final Home Game

It was Hartlepool United's final game at the Suit Direct Stadium this season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United were in action for the final time this season at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. One More Time

Hartlepool United were in action for the final time this season at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools welcomed Barrow to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Barrow (H)

Pools welcomed Barrow to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Despite their league status Hartlepool fans were in good spirits ahead of the League Two fixture with Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. All Smiles

Despite their league status Hartlepool fans were in good spirits ahead of the League Two fixture with Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

