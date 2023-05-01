Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Over 4,500 'loyal' Pools fans attend final home game against Barrow
Hartlepool United claimed three points in their final home game of the season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 1st May 2023, 12:00 BST
John Askey’s side came from behind to seal a 3-1 victory and give the 4,551 supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium something to shout about - albeit briefly before their relegation was confirmed.
But were you in attendance for what proved to be Hartlepool’s final home game in the Football League?
Check out our latest Pools fan gallery from the Suit Direct Stadium’s final League Two fixture of the season.
