News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
16 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
20 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
22 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
Hartlepool United were relegated from the Football League despite their 3-1 win over Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Hartlepool United were relegated from the Football League despite their 3-1 win over Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United were relegated from the Football League despite their 3-1 win over Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Pools supporters react as relegation is confirmed despite Barrow win

Hartlepool United’s relegation was confirmed at the Suit Direct Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
Published 30th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Over 4,500 supporters were in attendance, more in hope than expectation, as Hartlepool faced Barrow.

Pools knew only a win would do coupled with a favour elsewhere but, unfortunately, only one of those outcomes would come true.

Hartlepool came from behind to beat Barrow 3-1 but Crawley’s draw meant Pools supporters were dealt the crushing news of relegation back to the National League.

But Pools supporters remained defiant in their moment of heartbreak following the full-time whistle.

Hartlepool United supporters applauded their team despite being relegated from the Football League. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Hartlepool United 3-1 Barrow

Hartlepool United supporters applauded their team despite being relegated from the Football League. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Pools were relegated despite their 3-1 win over Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Hartlepool United relegated

Pools were relegated despite their 3-1 win over Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United supporters celebrated a rare win at the Suit Direct Stadium before relegation was confirmed. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Full-time

Hartlepool United supporters celebrated a rare win at the Suit Direct Stadium before relegation was confirmed. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United were relegated from the Football League. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Down

Hartlepool United were relegated from the Football League. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:National LeagueCrawley