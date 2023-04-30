Hartlepool United’s relegation was confirmed at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Over 4,500 supporters were in attendance, more in hope than expectation, as Hartlepool faced Barrow.

Pools knew only a win would do coupled with a favour elsewhere but, unfortunately, only one of those outcomes would come true.

Hartlepool came from behind to beat Barrow 3-1 but Crawley’s draw meant Pools supporters were dealt the crushing news of relegation back to the National League.

But Pools supporters remained defiant in their moment of heartbreak following the full-time whistle.

