during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Harrogate Town and Hartlepool United at Wetherby Road, Harrogate on Saturday 15th October 2022. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Were you at the Envirovent Stadium as Pools fell to defeat against Harrogate Town

Hartlepool United supporters turned out in their numbers for the trip to Harrogate Town.

By Joe Ramage
5 minutes ago

Pools fans packed out the away end at the Envirovent Stadium as Keith Curle’s side searched for their first away win of the season.

But it would be another disappointing afternoon on the road as Pools fell to a 2-1 defeat in North Yorkshire.

Goals from Alex Pattison and Jack Muldoon proved too much for Pools despite Josh Umerah’s late strike.

And here you can check out our latest Pools fan gallery.

1. HUFC

Pools fans take in their surroundings at the Envirovent Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. On The Road

Hartlepool United supporters make the relatively short trip to Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Early Start

Hartlepool United were the lunchtime kick-off against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. All Smiles

Young Hartlepool United supporter is all smiles ahead of the League Two fixture with Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

