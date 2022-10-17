Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Were you at the Envirovent Stadium as Pools fell to defeat against Harrogate Town
Hartlepool United supporters turned out in their numbers for the trip to Harrogate Town.
By Joe Ramage
5 minutes ago
Pools fans packed out the away end at the Envirovent Stadium as Keith Curle’s side searched for their first away win of the season.
But it would be another disappointing afternoon on the road as Pools fell to a 2-1 defeat in North Yorkshire.
Goals from Alex Pattison and Jack Muldoon proved too much for Pools despite Josh Umerah’s late strike.
And here you can check out our latest Pools fan gallery.
