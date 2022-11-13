News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United's fans after the League Two match between Stevenage and Hartlepool United at the Lamex Stadium. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Were you part of 276 away supporters at Stevenage

Hartlepool United made the long trip south to take on Stevenage.

By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago

Keith Curle's side were on the road for the first of back-to-back away fixtures in the league when making the trip to the Lamex Stadium to take on high-flying Stevenage.

Just under 300 Hartlepool supporters made the journey and will have been encouraged by what they saw, despite suffering a defeat.

Danny Rose scored the only goal of the game as Pools remain in the bottom two.

But can you spot yourself in our latest fan gallery?

1. Thumbs Up

Hartlepool United supporters give the thumbs up ahead of their League Two fixture with Stevenage. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Photo: John Cripps

2. All Smiles

Pools fans in good spirits at the Lamex Stadium. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Photo: John Cripps

3. Stevenage (A)

Hartlepool United supporters make the long trip to the Lamex Stadium. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Photo: John Cripps

4. HUFC

Hartlepool United fans during the League Two match with Stevenage. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Photo: John Cripps

Keith CurleDanny Rose
