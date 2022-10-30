Pools came from behind to shock Grimsby Town as Keith Curle’s side claimed a second league win of the season and in doing so ended a year long run on home soil. Not since their 3-2 success over Harrogate Town in October 2021 have Pools enjoyed three points on a Saturday afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium until now.

And they had to do things the hard way after falling behind to a stunning goal from former midfielder Gavan Holohan in the opening 10 minutes. But Curle’s side hung in and found an equaliser through defender Alex Lacey before a combination of Josh Umerah and Mariners defender Naill Maher turned the ball in again four minutes later to give Pools victory.

And here you can check out our latest fan gallery from a dramatic afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium.

1. Back On Home Soil Hartlepool United were back at the Suit Direct Stadium to face Grimsby Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. HUFC Hartlepool United supporters were back at the Suit Direct Stadium for the visit of Grimsby Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Pre-Match Hartlepool United supporters watch on at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Poolies Through and Through Pools supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium for the League Two fixture with Grimsby Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales