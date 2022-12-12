News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Crawley Town and Hartlepool United at Broadfield Stadium. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Were you part of 'phenomenal' Hartlepool United support rewarded in Crawley Town win

Hartlepool United supporters were able to enjoy their first away win of the season against Crawley Town.

By Joe Ramage
4 minutes ago

Pools fans made the long trip to West Sussex to the Broadfield Stadium to watch their side claim a crucial three points at the foot of the League Two table.

Despite the Friday night scheduling, and sub-zero temperatures, over 100 Pools supporters made what boss Keith Curle described as a ‘phenomenal’ effort and were rewarded with all three points.

And here is our fan gallery from Crawley:

1. Good Spirits

Hartlepool United supporters in good spirits ahead of their League Two meeting with Crawley Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

2. On The Road

Pools made the long journey to Crawley Town's Broadfield Stadium. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

3. Warming Up

Pools supporters ahead of the League Two fixture with Crawley Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

4. Crawley (A)

Hartlepool United made the long trip to West Sussex to take on Crawley Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

Crawley TownKeith CurleWest SussexLeague Two