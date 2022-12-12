Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Were you part of 'phenomenal' Hartlepool United support rewarded in Crawley Town win
Hartlepool United supporters were able to enjoy their first away win of the season against Crawley Town.
By Joe Ramage
4 minutes ago
Pools fans made the long trip to West Sussex to the Broadfield Stadium to watch their side claim a crucial three points at the foot of the League Two table.
Despite the Friday night scheduling, and sub-zero temperatures, over 100 Pools supporters made what boss Keith Curle described as a ‘phenomenal’ effort and were rewarded with all three points.
And here is our fan gallery from Crawley:
