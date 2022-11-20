News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United made the trip to Barrow in League Two. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn |Slsportsphotos)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Were you part of the 345 Pools supporters at Barrow

Hartlepool United are still to win away from home this season after they were beaten at Barrow.

By Joe Ramage
36 minutes ago

Keith Curle’s side made the trip to Holker Street looking to move out of the bottom two in League Two but found themselves 3-0 behind after just 21 minutes.

Goals from Josh Gordon, Ben Whitfield and Billy Waters meant it was another miserable afternoon for the travelling Pools supporters with just under 350 in attendance at Holker Street.

And here you can check out our latest Hartlepool fan gallery.

1. Barrow (A)

Hartlepool United supporters make their way into Holker Street. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn |Slsportsphotos)

Photo: Scott Llewellyn

2. On Our Way

Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to Holker Street for their game with Barrow. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn |Slsportsphotos)

Photo: Scott Llewellyn

3. Good Spirits

Hartlepool United supporters were in good spirits ahead of their League Two fixture with Barrow. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn |Slsportsphotos)

Photo: Scott Llewellyn

4. Heading In

Hartlepool United supporters make their way into Holker Street for the League Two meeting with Barrow. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn |Slsportsphotos)

Photo: Scott Llewellyn

