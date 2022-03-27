It was the second successive away trip for Graeme Lee’s side who were backed by 320 Poolies against Northampton Town.

But unlike their recent visit to Newport County, they would leave empty handed this time as Pools slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

Sam Hoskins scored inside the opening 10 minutes before Chanka Zimba doubled the lead just after the hour mark with Pools unable to respond.

And here is our latest fan gallery from Sixfields.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here. sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Blue and White Army Pools supporters make their way in to the Sixfields Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. UTP Supporters show their appreciation for Hartlepool United at Sixfields. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Excitement Builds The excitement builds for Hartlepool United supporters ahead of their League Two clash with Northampton Town. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Awaydays Pools supporters show their support on the road once more at Northampton Town. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales