Hartlepool United fans react to FA Cup first round draw away to Yeovil Town or Haringey Borough
Hartlepool United face a long trip to either Yeovil Town or Haringey Borough in the Emirates FA Cup first round on the weekend of 9 November.
Pools secured their place in the first round proper with a 1-0 win at home to Brackley Town on Saturday while Yeovil’s match at Haringey was far from straightforward as it was abandoned midway through following allegations of racist abuse directed at players.
The tie will be replayed from the start back at Haringey on 29 October with the winners hosting Pools in the first round.
With Hartlepool previously in the eye of a racism storm, many felt the draw was the worst the club could have hoped for. Here’s how some reacted to the news on Twitter...