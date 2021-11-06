Hartlepool United fans react to FA Cup team news against Wycombe Wanderers as former Newcastle United defender misses out
Hartlepool United continue life after Dave Challinor as they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Victoria Park in the FA Cup.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 2:58 pm
Antony Sweeney will take charge of his second game in caretaker charge after Challinor left for Stockport County earlier this week.
And Pools fans have reacted to Sweeney’s team selection with the absence of two notable players being the main talking point.
@DavidGards1968: Come on Pools
@Jy7Wilson: What about sterry
@Mark83UTP: Where is killip
@StottyHUFC: Any news on killip and Sterry?
@MrDonBall: Any news on what’s up with Killip?