Antony Sweeney will take charge of his second game in caretaker charge after Challinor left for Stockport County earlier this week.

And Pools fans have reacted to Sweeney’s team selection with the absence of two notable players being the main talking point.

@DavidGards1968: Come on Pools

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United host Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

@Jy7Wilson: What about sterry

@Mark83UTP: Where is killip

@StottyHUFC: Any news on killip and Sterry?

@MrDonBall: Any news on what’s up with Killip?

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.