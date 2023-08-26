Askey has extended his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium until the summer of 2026 with chairman Raj Singh ‘delighted’ to be able to provide the manager with ‘longevity’ in terms of a new contract in the hope it ‘will provide a critical piece of the jigsaw and a platform to build upon.’

Askey has been with the club since February but has wasted little time in making a big impression on Hartlepool supporters in the hope he can be the man to lead their club back to the Football League.

Askey’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season but Pools have now moved to tie down their manager in what supporters feel is a ‘massive’ statement by the club.

Hartlepool United supporters have been overwhelming in their positive reaction towards John Askey's new contract.

And here is how Pools fans have been reacting to the news of Askey’s new deal:

@OTDHUFC: WOW! What a boost heading into a huge weekend. John Askey has brought the feel good factor back at #Pools, he is extremely meticulous and diligent in his approach and has delivered exciting, attacking football to the Vic #HUFC

@HUFCChat: That is MASSIVE.

@stublackett: Chairman has got this decision right

@JMRphin: This is incredible news. Unexpected but utterly wonderful!!!

@danpatton__: Oh you absolute beauty

@durhamchris1983: Great news @Official_HUFC

@chlorobo_: WE’VE GOT SUPER JOHN ASKEYYYY

@winno: Fantastic news

@richyhpool: Fantastic stuff, we need some stability, even if it's not going so well we need to stick by him and support him. Far too many managers have come and gone in recent years

@daveypye79: Best bit of business this summer. UTP

@michaelbratt2: Just the news we needed to keep the good start to the season going #nsd

@midd1981: WOW!! That's a big statement. 3 year deal in the national league is massive. Brilliant news! #upthepools #askeywetrust

@stucath70: Best news ever, we needed to tie him down to a long deal, he's done brilliant since he came to Pools.

@IsaacHUFC: Absolutely delighted

@HUST_1908: Superb bit of business by Pools. Credit where it’s due!