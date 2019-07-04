Hartlepool United fans react to National League fixture release
The 2019-20 National League fixtures were finally released on Wednesday afternoon as Hartlepool United discovered their schedule for the season.
On the surface, the fixture schedule seemed to be kind to United as they play at home on the opening and final day of the season and against their preferred opposition Harrogate Town over the festive period.
Craig Hignett’s side will open their campaign at the Super 6 Stadium against Sutton United on August 3 and end it back on home soil against Torquay United on April 25.
As ever, the Pools’ fans were quick to comment – here is what they said…
“Harrogate over Christmas and new year? Yes please!” – @RossHamMil
“Good to start on a home game, Torquay away end of August get in! Fancy dress at a Bromley ehhhh?” – @JackAshmann
“Over the moon home games first and last!!” – @michaelbratt2
“Wrexham at home bank holiday Monday sounds tasty.” – @Hufcbible
“Bet Torquay are chuffed with that one.” – @Mogzy1985
“Surely it was our turn to be at home on Boxing Day that’s 3 out of 3 away…” – @PaulJac21120884
Some weren’t too pleased with the league’s scheduling of away matches...
“I'm absolutely sick of all the good closer away games being midweek, it's so bloody annoying from a fans point of view!” – @richyhpool
“Gutted Halifax Tuesday night game, Stockport and Chesterfield a Tuesday might game as well. Don’t the NL like us?” – @LdurhamMbw
“I was looking forward for Halifax, Chesterfield and Stockport.... But all Tuesday night, I would now have to say Chorley.” – @PaulMcSweenie