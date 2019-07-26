Hartlepool United fans react to new away kit launch
Hartlepool United released their new 2019-20 away kit on Friday to a warm reception from fans.
Just under a fortnight after releasing their bold home shirt for the upcoming season, Pools have gone green with the announcement of their new away shirt a week before the season is set to get underway on August 3.
Kit suppliers O’Neills have chosen a design in the same mould as the home shirt with a ‘dark bottle green’ shirt with a ‘lime’ band across the chest
Pools chief executive Mark Maguire told the club website following the launch: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the response to the launch of our home kit and we’re really confident that this new away kit will prove just as popular.
“Green hasn’t been a colour traditionally linked with the Club in the past but we wanted to work on something a little different and make sure that we stood out from the crowd.”
The new away kit will be on sale from 10am ahead of the match against Macclesfield Town at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off) and priced at £38 for adults and £32 for juniors.
And here’s how the Pools fans reacted to the away kit reveal…
“That’s unreal.” – @Jackomckie15
“Wow, I must admit I do like that, I prefer that to home shirt, so away shirt it is then for me.” – @LdurhamMbw
“They have not disappointed!! Two smart kits for this year!” – @JTW_1908
“See you 10am tomorrow #takemymoney” – @joolsHUFC
“This is unbelievably nice.” – @craigybratt
“It’s nice but personally thought that pre season kit looked better.” – @JackAshmann
“Would have done the UA logo in the light green too... Very nice though!!!” – @gingerbloke53
Even a Sunderland fan was jealous!
“Hi lads, any chance of loaning Sunderland your kit supplier for a few years? Top work again.” – @mickylough95
As always, there were some questions...
“Does the shirt not have a back what colour are the names and numbers?” – @danharper14
“What’s the keeper strip like? As wacky as the home one I hope!” – @MrDonBall
“Hope the keeper kit is better, I hear Brad Young isn’t a fan of the yellow and pink.” – @Hufcbible