Hartlepool United supporters have been giving their reaction to the club's transfer business this summer. Picture by FRANK REID

Paul Hartley made a late swoop for Barnsley’s Clarke Oduor on a season-long loan which turned out to be the only deal on transfer deadline day, but the 16th new arrival in total this summer.

Pools have made 12 permanent signings including the likes of Josh Umerah from Wealdstone, Callum Cooke from Bradford City and Jake Hastie from Rangers.

Meanwhile there have been four loan signings including Sunderland’s Ellis Taylor and Walsall’s Rollin Menayese.

Hartlepool United completed the signing of Clarke Oduor on a season-long loan deal from Barnsley on transfer deadline day. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

There has also, however, been a number of players leaving the club with the likes of Luke Molyneux, Timi Odusina, Gary Liddle and Omar Bogle all moving on.

And the summer turnover has left some supporters concerned when asked to reflect on the transfer window as a whole. Here is some of the reaction from social media:

@mickhartlepool: Quantity over quality

@michaelbratt2: A bit disappointed but we can get on with what we've got now #nsd

@Shakyshakes1980: Terrible. Squad is poor and this is a relegation battle ahead now.

@parko75: Same as the season so far,garbage

@DarrenRickerby: Not one position improved from last season, or the NL season. Big slog ahead. Hope to god there's some good free agents going.

@HufcHarry: Downgraded massively

@Mark_Carroll3: Judge us at end of the window we were told, well its a bitter disappointment. From Day One We Needed four recognised CD's, we only have three. We needed another CF to improve. We are certainly no better, prob worse than this time last year.

@miller_jonny: Poor really… only 12 permanent signings when 11 have left. We haven’t looked like we could even compete in half the games and needed to bring in so much more. Really worried now

@PGloverOfficial: We were behind the gun from last season. Had to make too many signings of quantity to add some real quality. With that said I think there’s some good players in there. McDonald, Umerah and Menayese have been stand out. Niang and Sylla look pretty decent too.