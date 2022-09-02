Hartlepool United fans react to summer transfer business with 'quantity over quality' verdict
The transfer window is closed and Hartlepool United fans have been reacting to their club’s business on social media.
Paul Hartley made a late swoop for Barnsley’s Clarke Oduor on a season-long loan which turned out to be the only deal on transfer deadline day, but the 16th new arrival in total this summer.
Pools have made 12 permanent signings including the likes of Josh Umerah from Wealdstone, Callum Cooke from Bradford City and Jake Hastie from Rangers.
Meanwhile there have been four loan signings including Sunderland’s Ellis Taylor and Walsall’s Rollin Menayese.
Most Popular
-
1
Ex-Hartlepool United, Norwich City and Hibernian defender joins Scunthorpe United coaching staff
-
2
How Hartlepool United, Middlesbrough and other EFL clubs could get extra time to complete deadline day deals
-
3
Hartlepool United linked with loan move for ex-Aberdeen, Falkirk and St. Johnstone defender
-
4
Data experts reveal Hartlepool United's relegation chances as wait for first win goes on - plus how likely Rochdale, Crawley Town, Gillingham, Colchester United and Stockport County are to be relegated
-
5
Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro target ‘set to secure’ deal with La Liga side, Watford reject ‘last gasp’ offer from Everton
There has also, however, been a number of players leaving the club with the likes of Luke Molyneux, Timi Odusina, Gary Liddle and Omar Bogle all moving on.
And the summer turnover has left some supporters concerned when asked to reflect on the transfer window as a whole. Here is some of the reaction from social media:
@mickhartlepool: Quantity over quality
@michaelbratt2: A bit disappointed but we can get on with what we've got now #nsd
@Shakyshakes1980: Terrible. Squad is poor and this is a relegation battle ahead now.
@parko75: Same as the season so far,garbage
@DarrenRickerby: Not one position improved from last season, or the NL season. Big slog ahead. Hope to god there's some good free agents going.
@HufcHarry: Downgraded massively
@Mark_Carroll3: Judge us at end of the window we were told, well its a bitter disappointment. From Day One We Needed four recognised CD's, we only have three. We needed another CF to improve. We are certainly no better, prob worse than this time last year.
@miller_jonny: Poor really… only 12 permanent signings when 11 have left. We haven’t looked like we could even compete in half the games and needed to bring in so much more. Really worried now
@PGloverOfficial: We were behind the gun from last season. Had to make too many signings of quantity to add some real quality. With that said I think there’s some good players in there. McDonald, Umerah and Menayese have been stand out. Niang and Sylla look pretty decent too.
@paulnorton33: I was worried for the season before the window shut, now I’m very worried. I’ve never known such a bigger disconnection with the fans. It’s going to be a long season and I can’t see anything else but relegation.