Hartlepool United fans react to the signing of former Carlisle United midfielder Jason Kennedy
Hartlepool United secured the signing of Jason Kennedy following a successful trial this week.
The 32-year-old midfielder became Pools’ seventh summer recruit after Nicke Kabamba, Michael Raynes, Ben Killip, Luke Molyneux, Gime Toure and Gus Mafuta.
Kennedy was a fan favourite at his former side Carlisle United but left the club at the end of the 2018-19 season following long term injury troubles before joining Hartlepool on an initial trial basis at the start of pre-season.
The Stockton native impressed in all five friendlies for Craig Hignett’s side so far and was rewarded with a permanent deal at the Super 6 Stadium.
Here is how Pools fans reacted to the news on Twitter…
“Fantastic signing, well done pools. Always impressed me when he played against Pools.” – @hpoolneil
“No excuses this season. the team is there . i really believe a left back in and we,ll go very very close – @hartlefool79
“I don’t care how many CMs we have, I’m glad we have signed him. He is just what we need.” – @_wrighty4
“Who needs defenders, no one will get past our midfield.” – @Hufcbible
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Excellent signing, too good for the National League.” @michaelbratt2
“Fantastic signing! Now we just need a left back (preferably Taylor ) and we are good to go! UTP!” – @bripowell91
Kennedy’s four years at Brunton Park meant many Carlisle fans were keen to wish him well at his new club...
“Good luck Jason, I sure wish you were with us at @officialcufc next season. Your experience and drive would have been invaluable.
#MissedOppotunity” – @Rob_burn5
“From a Carlisle fan that's an excellent signing for Hartlepool, I'd have definitely kept him for next season.” – @ukdave1973
“I'm sure all Carlisle fans will wish Jason good luck with Hartlepool, wish he was still here.” – @ericgreen866
“Congratulations @jason7kennedy well deserved move, got yourselves a good player there lads.” – @xx_glenny
“Fantastic news for JK and Hartlepool! From a Carlisle fan you have got a gem there, hope he can kick on to the form pre injury...best of luck fella.” – @reaypa