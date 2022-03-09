Hartlepool United fans' unveil superb flag display ahead of Rotherham United Papa John's Trophy semi-final clash

The North West Corner fan group unveiled their ‘biggest and most ambitious’ display to date with a 50 metre long surfer displayed along the Mill House Terrace.

Blue and white flags could also be seen across the stadium, with the game televised live on Sky Sports.

The Pools fans certainly did their bit in creating a special atmosphere for the game, with the winner facing Sutton in the final at Wembley on Sunday, April 3.

Hartlepool United fans.

Ahead of the game, Graeme Lee said: It’s exciting. The whole cup run, both the cups, the FA Cup and the Papa John’s has been exciting for the club and the fans and everyone associated with it.

"It’s a challenge against Rotherham. They’re top of the league. But to go to Wembley would be amazing and to have that trophy sitting there in our trophy cabinet would be even better.”

