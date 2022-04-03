Pools have enjoyed back-to-back home fixtures with the visits of Mansfield Town and Salford City.

And the Suit Direct Stadium has welcomed a total of 9,526 spectators through the turnstiles this week.

Graeme Lee’s side came from behind to claim a creditable draw with Mansfield thanks to goals from Joe Grey and Luke Molyneux, who celebrated his 24th birthday by scoring his 12th goal of the season.

Pools were unable to repeat their heroics on Saturday though as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat after Corrie Ndaba and a wonder goal from Jason Lowe sealed the points for the visitors.

But were you one of the 9,526 to have been at the Suit Direct Stadium this week?

Check out our latest fan gallery from the Mansfield and Salford fixtures to see if you can spot yourself.

