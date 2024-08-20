"I've settled in easily and I can't wait to get out there and score some goals."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United have announced the signing of experienced forward Gary Madine, subject to FA ratification.

The 33-year-old, who has won five promotions throughout his impressive career, has been linked with a move to Pools after he was spotted training with the club two weeks ago; Madine's five promotions include three from League One and two to the Premier League.

Manager Darren Sarll has frequently referred to his desire to secure cover and competition for Mani Dieseruvwe; with his powerful frame and excellent pedigree, the capture of Madine represents a real coup for the club.

The striker becomes the fifth summer signing to arrive with prior links to the North East, having been born in Gateshead, and will wear the prodigious number nine shirt at the Prestige Group Stadium.

The experienced forward will be looking to add a sixth promotion to his impressive C.V.

Having started out at Middlesbrough, Madine signed for Carlisle and enjoyed a prolific spell with the Cumbrians, scoring 22 goals in 85 games, including a hat-trick against Pools in 2011.

His form earned him a big move to Sheffield Wednesday, where he bagged 26 league goals in 101 games, including a late equaliser in a memorable Steel City derby.

Madine has also enjoyed successful spells at Bolton and, most recently, Blackpool, scoring 23 goals in 101 goals and netting his 100th career goal in 2021.

Injuries plagued his time at Bloomfield Road and he admitted he even considered retirement on more than one occasion; Madine's last competitive game was in March 2023.

Even so, the powerful frontman was rumoured to have attracted the interest of the likes of York and Fleetwood and spent time training with an unnamed League One club this summer.

Madine, who has spent 16 years in England's top three divisions, drops down to the National League for the first time in his career as he bids to help propel Pools towards promotion.

"I'm really delighted to be joining Pools and I'm looking forward to getting back on the pitch," Madine said.

"I've been out for some time now so I'm itching to get back out there.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity.

"Joe Monks reached out to me again a few weeks ago and asked if I wanted to come into training.

"I just got a good feeling straight away.

"The gaffer's really lively and was keen to get me in - it's nice to feel wanted.

"I've settled in easily and I can't wait to get out there and score some goals."

Meanwhile, manager Darren Sarll was delighted to secure the signing of Madine but counselled caution as the frontman continues to work towards full fitness.

He said: "Gary's career and qualities literally speak for themselves - it is the easiest description I'll have to provide for a player.

"His goals, technical ability, physicality and his location made this an important acquisition.

"It further shows our ambition to push on and the backing we are getting from the owner to make these signings.

"Gary will need a measured and intelligent introduction to match play while he continues to evolve physically and strengthens previous injured areas.

"Once he is fully match prepared, he'll provide a service that will be a real benefit to the existing group but also our ability to retain a style of play for the entire campaign.

"Gary's warmth and charisma has impressed me and I'm delighted he's chosen us when he had other Football League options.

"It shows that our patience in recruitment is a virtue and that we are starting to build an environment that players want to be part of."