Hartlepool United FIFA 22 player ratings revealed and ranked

The FIFA 22 video game is set to be released worldwide on October 1 but already the much scrutinised player ratings have landed.

As anyone who has played FIFA knows, every player on the game is rated out of 99. World class players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are rated in the 90s while League Two players tend to be rated in the 50s and 60s.

So who has FIFA rated as the best Pools players? Here we have a list of all players given a FIFA rating and ranked them from highest to lowest.

New free agent signings Luke Hendrie, Jordan Cook and Mike Fondop have not yet been given a rating but should feature upon the game’s release next month.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools ratings…

1. Jonathan Mitchell - 63 Hartlepool United's highest rated player on FIFA 22. Mitchell is still yet to make his league debut for Pools but played regularly in League One for Northampton Town last season. Best stats: Strength (66), reflexes (65), diving (64) Photo: HUFC Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 62 One of Pools' top performers since arriving at the club in December last year. Even though he's one of the club's highest rated players, you could argue 62 is still a bit low. Best stats: Aggression (75), agility (75), sprint speed (74) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. David Ferguson - 62 Like Sterry on the opposite flank, Ferguson has been crucial to how Pools play and is unsurprisingly one of the club's top rated players on FIFA. But his 59 crossing stat is a bit of an insult to a player who has racked up double figures in assists from left-back. Best stats: Stamina (80), agility (78), sprint speed (76). Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

4. Nicky Featherstone - 62 Known as The GOAT by Pools fans. FIFA seem to have done their research when it comes to knowing who Pools' stand-out players are, even if some stats are slightly wide of the mark. Best stats: Stamina (77), balance (72), strength (68). Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales