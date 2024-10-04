Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United attacker Adam Campbell admits Pools have been under-performing of late but is determined to bring the feelgood factor back to the North East.

Pools are bang out of form ahead of Saturday's visit of play-off chasing Sutton, with Darren Sarll's side still searching for their first home win of the season.

Pools made a bright start to the campaign, taking seven points from their first three matches, but have been sliding down the table ever since and find themselves languishing in 18th following a run of four defeats on the bounce.

Goals have been the biggest problem so far, with Pools the National League's second lowest scorers, while home performances have been bitterly disappointing.

The 29-year-old is confident Pools will come good despite a difficult start to the new season.

Pools - and embattled manager Darren Sarll in particular - were booed off following last week's 3-0 drubbing against Rochdale and pressure is beginning to build on the boss.

Campbell, who was born in North Shields and spent a brief spell on loan at Pools while he was still a teenager, knows better than most about the unique demands of supporters in the North East, having represented Newcastle, Gateshead and Darlington.

Fans are unlikely to settle for anything less than a promotion push but Pools are closer to the relegation zone than the top seven.

Campbell, who dropped down two divisions to return to the North East after helping Crawley win promotion to League One last season, is well aware that Pools need to be much better but remains optimistic about his side's chances.

"A lot was made of me coming back home at the time," he said.

"It was a big factor, but it had to be the right footballing environment for it to make sense.

"I wanted a club that matched my ambition and that's why I chose to sign for Pools, it matched up so well.

"I'm fully aware that this club should be higher than where we are in the league, we should be performing better.

"The lads in that changing room know the performances haven't been good.

"We want to make the fans understand that we are fighting for them.

"From there, I think it will spiral in terms of the feelgood factor coming back."