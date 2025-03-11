Hartlepool United forward Joe Grey believes Pools have what it takes to return to the Football League one day.

The 21-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, is one of just three players still at the club who were part of the memorable promotion-winning campaign under Dave Challinor in 2021. Both Nicky Featherstone and David Ferguson's deals are also up at the end of the season, meaning Pools could in theory begin next term without a single member of the 2020/21 squad still on the books.

At times, that promotion campaign feels like a lifetime ago. Since then, Pools have had eight different permanent managers, been relegated from League Two and are on course for another underwhelming season in the National League. Yet the club still feels like it has considerable potential. Pools have one of the biggest and most dedicated fanbases outside the Football League, a proud and illustrious history and a considerable reputation. A lot needs to change if Pools are to be able to challenge for promotion again, but Grey feels his side have what it takes to recreate the success they achieved in 2021.

"It definitely has the potential," he said.

The popular frontman is confident Pools have the potential to challenge for promotion to the Football League next season, although whether he'll still be at the club to help them remains to be seen. Picture by Frank Reid.

"You can see with our fanbase, just how big it is.

"The potential is definitely there, it's just where we are at the minute. We're not in a position to win promotion at the moment and we've just got to focus on results this season.

"We'll go again next season and see where we can go, but I think it's definitely possible for us to get back up there."