Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United frontman Mani Dieseruvwe has been discussing his "special" relationship with the Pools fans.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday's visit of promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers, the final game of a turbulent and generally underwhelming campaign, could well be the last time Dieseruvwe turns out in front of the Pools fans. The 30-year-old, who has scored an impressive 42 goals in 85 games for the club since signing from Halifax in the summer of 2023, is one of a number of high profile players who are out of contract at the end of the season. While Pools had previously offered new deals to both Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who could also leave on a free this summer, the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh, who has vowed to stop funding club operations next week, has left Pools in a precarious position and unable to negotiate contract renewals until new investment is secured. That means the likes of Dieseruvwe, Grey, Nathan Sheron, David Ferguson and Gary Madine could all be set to leave the club in the coming months unless a takeover is completed. Of course, the worst case scenario at this stage remains that Pools could fall into administration and even be faced with footballing oblivion.

Whatever the future might hold, the fact is that Dieseruvwe has been a stellar servant to Pools over the last couple of years. Goalscorers are notoriously difficult to find at any level and there have been many times throughout the club's recent history where Pools have lacked a prolific number nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dieseruvwe has, by almost all accounts, exceeded all expectations since signing for Pools. The powerful frontman arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium off the back of scoring a career-best 14 goals with Halifax but had been used sparingly at many of his previous clubs, often being deployed as an impact substitute. Yet he was soon going from strength to strength in the North East, bagging a match-winning brace on his debut against rivals Gateshead and finishing his maiden campaign with 25 goals in all competitions, becoming just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to score 20 league goals in a single season. While there have been some leaner spells this term - Dieseruvwe, like so many of his colleagues, struggled to adapt to life under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll - the popular attacker has still managed to find the net 17 times, including a memorable first Pools hat-trick after coming on as a substitute in a remarkable 4-3 win over Sutton.

Dieseruvwe, who has scored 42 goals in 85 games since signing for Pools in July 2023, is one of a number of high profile players who could be set to leave this summer unless the future of the club's ownership can be resolved soon. Picture by Frank Reid.

Dieseruvwe, who has previously won promotion from the National League with both Salford and Grimsby, is more than just a goalscorer. The frontman has impressed throughout his time at Pools thanks to his work rate, hold up play and aerial prowess at both ends, becoming instrumental in how his side defend set-pieces. Countless impressive performances and important goals, along with his sincerity and likeability, have made him a firm fan favourite at the Prestige Group Stadium. Of all the potential departures that could tug on the heartstrings of long-suffering supporters in the coming weeks, it would surely be Dieseruvwe's that would hurt the most were it to happen. If a takeover can be completed in good time, then it seems almost certain that any new owners would be keen to offer the talismanic striker a new deal as soon as possible. Time will tell whether that's a reality or a mere pipedream.

Whatever happens over the next few months, Dieseruvwe has had an outsize impact in the North East. It's also true that the support of fans, which has made him feel so at home almost from the moment of his arrival, has played an important role in his success. It would be a huge shame were the partnership to be broken up when it still feels like there is still so much more to come from the relationship. For Dieseruvwe, the fans have been a highlight of his time at Pools so far.

"I love the fans," he said.

"I love scoring goals in front of them, I love the support they give me and I love the atmospheres they generate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, my only disappointment is that we haven't been able to bring them more wins and more success, that's what we set out to do at the start of the season.

"They're a special group of supporters. They travel up and down the country to support us in their numbers, no matter the time of year, the weather or even how the team are performing.

"They've been amazing with me, it's an honour to play for them. We really appreciate that and I'm really grateful for them."