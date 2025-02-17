Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe has hailed the impact of West Bromwich Albion loanee Reyes Cleary.

The 20-year-old, who signed on a short-term loan deal last month, has scored once in six appearances and has impressed with his skill, pace and determination to take on his man. Despite Pools enduring a disappointing week, Cleary was voted as the fans' man of the match following outstanding performances against both Tamworth and Maidenhead.

Cleary, who spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two leaders Walsall, has adapted well to the recent change of shape under head coach Anthony Limbrick, continuing to catch the eye from left-wing-back. The young wideman, who admitted he was open to the possibility of extending his stay at the Prestige Group Stadium, has been one of the few bright spots during a disappointing run of results that's seen Pools win just one of their last seven matches.

And Dieseruvwe, who has scored 12 times in 35 games this season, has been impressed with Cleary's impact since arriving at Pools.

Since arriving on loan from West Brom last month, Cleary has been one of his side's standout performers. The 20-year-old gave Maidenhead's Miles Welch-Hayes the runaround in the first half of Saturday's clash. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I've been really impressed," he said.

"For a young lad of 20, he's got everything. I think he's going to have a really, really good career. You can see already that he's a really good finisher, he takes on his man, he's intelligent, his delivery is top drawer. He's going to be a real threat for us and hopefully we can keep him for longer, we'd love to have him until the end of the season."