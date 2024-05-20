Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United full-back David Ferguson said experienced defenders Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall have been a "breath of fresh air" and have helped him rediscover his best form since their January arrivals.

Like a number of his teammates, Ferguson struggled in the first half of the season as injuries and the lack of an obvious leader in defence meant manager John Askey was forced to chop and change his back line, rotating between a flat back four and a three while also introducing a number of inexperienced loan signings.

Ferguson, who is most comfortable as a conventional left-back, was forced to line up as a wing-back or on the left of a back three and, unsurprisingly, struggled to settle in either position.

The 29-year-old also had the added burden of the captain's armband, which seemed to weigh heavily on him as Pools slipped down the National League table until caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence opted to hand it back to the returning Nicky Featherstone.

Ferguson has formed an excellent partnership with Tom Parkes, providing the assist for his first Pools goal in last season's win over Aldershot.

However, Ferguson was much-improved after the January arrivals of Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall, who provided the experience, strength, size, power and defensive acumen that Pools had been lacking all season long.

The left-back, who has made 193 appearances at the Suit Direct Stadium since signing from York in 2020, started to get back to his best alongside the impressive central-defenders as Pools kept three successive home clean sheets towards the end of the campaign.

With Parkes and Waterfall both tied down ahead of next season and new boss Darren Sarll already expressing his admiration for the battle-hardened veterans, popular right-back Dan Dodds nearing a return following an ACL injury and Ferguson putting pen to paper on a new deal last week, the Pools back four could already be in place for the upcoming campaign.

And Ferguson feels it's no coincidence that both his and his side's form improved considerably after Pools moved to bring in Parkes and Waterfall.

"I room with Lukey (Luke Waterfall) and I get on really well with Parkesy (Tom Parkes), we have a bit of craic and a bit of banter," he said.

"It's just been a breath of fresh air, I've had that many players inside or in front, so I haven't had a blend or a partnership, someone to work with.

"Having Parksey inside, it's just having that trust.

"We work well together, we know where each other's going to be.

"If the ball goes over my head, I know he's in the channel, it's little things like that.