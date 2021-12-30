Graeme Lee’s men were originally set to travel to Brunton Park on Saturday, January 8 for their League Two match with Keith Millen’s side but that game was moved given Pools’ success in this season’s FA Cup.

Pools will now face the Blues 10 days later than scheduled on Tuesday, January 18 with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Lee’s side face Blackpool at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday, January 8 looking to book their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2009 where they came up against Premier League side West Ham United at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool United's trip to face Carlisle United has been given a new date. 09-10-2021. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools will also face two further rearranged fixtures following the postponements of their League Two fixtures against Colchester United and Tranmere Rovers after both were called off due to COVID-19 cases within squads prior to each game.

