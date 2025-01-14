Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Adam Smith admits he is "buzzing" after signing a new contract at Pools.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old, who has started all of the last five matches, put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The Sunderland-born stopper, who signed for Pools in August on an initial short-term deal, will continue as both player and goalkeeper coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spending much of the summer training with the club, Smith signed for Pools after impressing in a string of pre-season friendlies, reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll, who he played under at Yeovil.

Smith, who has made 11 appearances so far this season, has signed a new deal to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 campaign. Picture by Frank Reid.

The former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Morecambe man was widely expected to start the new season as Sarll's first-choice but the former boss preferred Joel Dixon, who kept three clean sheets in his first three matches.

However, Smith didn't have to wait too long for his chance and got a run in the side after Dixon sustained a serious knee injury at the end of August.

Smith played the next six games, keeping a clean sheet on his first start against Halifax, but lost his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young a month later after conceding three goals at home to Rochdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time as back-up to Young, Smith was appointed as the club's goalkeeping coach following the departure of Paul Woolston, who left to join UAE Pro League side Al Jazira.

The experienced goalkeeper regained his place in the XI following Sarll's departure after impressing Lennie Lawrence with a commanding performance in the FA Trophy against Tamworth last month.

Since then, Smith has started four National League games in a row, keeping a clean sheet against Southend and producing a superb fingertip save to deny Mike Fondop-Talum in the win over Oldham on New Year's Day, and looks to have established himself as the club's first choice goalkeeper.

"I'm buzzing to get it sorted," Smith told the official Pools website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ever since I got here, there's only one place I've wanted to be.

"I've been enjoying it, it's a good group to be part of, playing-wise and staff-wise.

"I've been enjoying the role (as goalkeeper coach), it came about fairly quickly.

"Everyone wants the best for this club, the other goalkeepers have been brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm happy enough with my own performances but it's a team game and we need to get the wins, that's all that matters really.

"We've done well, we've put a good run of results together.

"We're just taking it game by game and making sure we don't get carried away, we want to keep in and around it and keep hope alive."