Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Adam Smith has backed youngster Josh Mazfari to have a successful career at Pools.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has spent this season on loan at Northern League Division One leaders Redcar Athletic and kept his 15th clean sheet in his 32nd appearance as the Steelmen beat play-off chasing Guisborough Town 2-0 on Saturday.

Mazfari, who was on the books at Huddersfield while he was a teenager and spent time on loan at Shildon last term, trains with the Pools goalkeepers in the week and gains valuable experience of men's football while playing for Redcar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, who took over as goalkeeping coach from Paul Woolston in October, has his hands full as he doubles as Lennie Lawrence's first choice in-between the sticks. The 32-year-old's hard work was rewarded earlier this month when he penned a new contract that will keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The experienced goalkeeper has backed 20-year-old Josh Mazfari to have a bright future at Pools. Picture by Frank Reid.

Smith produced a heroic performance at the weekend as Pools drew 1-1 with National League strugglers Wealdstone, making a string of spectacular saves and even drawing grudging praise from Stones boss Matthew Taylor, who hailed him as "unbelievable".

While Smith continues to consolidate his position as the number one goalkeeper at the moment, Pools are hopeful that Mazfari might be the man to step into his shoes in due course.

And the former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil goalkeeper is confident Mazfari will have what it takes, with Smith full of praise for his hard work and potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maz is class, he's got unbelievable potential," he said. "He's willing to learn, he does everything we ask of him in training and then he goes and trains with Redcar on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It's demanding for a young goalkeeper, but he takes it all in his stride. He doesn't complain, he cracks on with it and he's got all the potential there."