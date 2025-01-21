Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Adam Smith believes Pools are among the seven best sides in the National League.

It's been a successful start to 2025 for the 32-year-old, who produced a superb fingertip save to deny Mike Fondop-Talum in the win over Oldham, signed a new 18-month contract and was outstanding in Saturday's draw at strugglers Wealdstone.

While a point at Grosvenor Vale might not have done much to bolster Lennie Lawrence's side's chances of finishing in the play-off places, without Smith's heroics Pools might well have headed back to the North East empty-handed.

The former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Morecambe goalkeeper made a string of eye-catching saves and was even hailed as "unbelievable" by Stones boss Matthew Taylor. Smith saved from Sam Ashford in the first half and made an even better stop from the determined attacker after the break, while he also kept out Kallum Cesay's low drive with his legs. The pick of the bunch, however, was an instinctive save from Adrian Mariappa's close range header, which drew more grudging praise from Taylor.

Smith, who made a series of heroic saves during Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw with National League strugglers Wealdstone, is confident his side can still finish in the play-off places this season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Having lost his place in the side to Leicester loanee Brad Young towards the end of Darren Sarll's tumultuous tenure, Smith, who also took over as goalkeeping coach in October, has started all of the last five National League games.

The experienced stopper will be hoping he can help Pools mount a late play-off charge. Lennie Lawrence's side, who dropped to 13th in the league table following Saturday's draw, still have some catching up to do and are four points adrift of the top seven but have gathered some momentum in recent weeks.

Pools have only lost twice in 13 league games under Lawrence and look to have one of the more talented squad's in the division, even if influential attackers Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini were both ruled out for at least a month prior to the trip to Wealdstone.

The big challenges facing Pools now will be coping without Grey and Mancini while continuing to gain ground on their promotion rivals, with this season's National League one of the most competitive for some time.

Even so, the in-form Smith is confident his side have what it takes, talking up their chances and backing Pools to be one of the best seven teams in the division come the end of the campaign.

"I think we are up there," he said.

"I'm obviously going to be biased, so of course I would say that. I love it here, we've got a great group of lads and the supporters have been brilliant with me.

"Even looking at games against the likes of York and Gateshead, some of the best sides in the division, we still managed to score three and give them a decent game. We had a fantastic result and performance against Oldham, but what we've got to do is replicate those levels more often.

"We held Barnet to a 0-0 draw, they were the highest scorers in the league at the time. We've been solid at the back, and we've got goals in the team with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine.

"I think we can genuinely say we're a challenge for anyone in this league. We've just got to keep going, keep picking up points and try and maintain that momentum through to the end of the season. If we can do that, then we'll give ourselves a real chance."