Hartlepool United goalkeeper Adam Smith has signed a new 18-month contract, the club have confirmed.

The 32-year-old, who has started all of the last four National League games and produced a remarkable fingertip save to deny Mike Fondop-Talum in the win over Oldham on New Year's Day, has agreed a deal that will keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Smith signed for Pools in the summer following a successful trial period, reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll, who he played under at Yeovil.

The experienced stopper started the season as second-choice behind Joel Dixon but got his chance at the end of August after the former Barrow goalkeeper suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Smith, who has made 11 appearances this season and looks set to establish himself as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, has signed a new contract to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 campaign. Picture by Frank Reid.

Smith played the next six games, keeping a clean sheet on his first start in a goalless draw with Halifax, before losing his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young.

He was appointed as the club's goalkeeping coach in October following the departure of Paul Woolston and regained his place in the first team last month after impressing Lennie Lawrence with a commanding performance in the FA Trophy against Tamworth.

Since then, Smith has started four successive league games and looks set to continue as the number one goalkeeper following his heroics against Oldham.

The former Northampton, Yeovil and Morecambe stopper's initial deal was set to expire this month but he put pen to paper on a new contract to keep him at the club, as both a player and part of Lawrence's coaching staff, until the end of next season.

Upon signing, Smith said: "I'm buzzing to get everything sorted, it's the only place I want to be.

"I've enjoyed the last few months a lot.

"It's a really good group to be a part of and it's a pleasure working with everyone on the playing and coaching side.

"I'm looking forward to the coming games and the challenges ahead."

Meanwhile, manager Lennie Lawrence added that he was "delighted" to have tied Smith down, pointing out the fact it suggests the club have a longer term plan in place than has been the case in recent seasons.

"We're delighted to agree a new deal with Adam for the next 18 months," he said.

"He's a valuable asset to the team, both in a playing and coaching capacity.

"It's fantastic news for us and hopefully he can maintain his recent performance levels.

"It also shows positive planning for next season.

"Adam plays a key role in our coaching team and he will be huge in developing our goalkeepers over the next year."