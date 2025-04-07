Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Adam Smith believes it would be "a bit stupid" if Pools weren't targeting a return to the Football League.

Having spent 89 consecutive seasons in the Football League, Pools have spent six of the last eight campaigns in the National League and look set to remain in the fifth division despite a run of five games unbeaten that has given them a slim chance of gatecrashing the play-offs this term.

Saturday's win over Ebbsfleet saw Pools climb back into the top half and close the gap between themselves and the top seven to just six points with five games remaining. While both head coach Anthony Limbrick and attacker Sam Folarin insisted they were taking things game by game, Pools are beginning to gather some momentum while a number of the sides above them are in the midst of challenging runs; sixth placed Gateshead have lost six of their last seven games while Halifax, who are fifth, are without a win in their last five, scoring just once in that time. Pools will also have the chance to take points off the Heed and Rochdale, two sides who are, theoretically at least, now within striking distance. Even so, Pools will likely need to win all of their final five games and require results to go in their favour to stand any chance of sneaking into the top seven.

Whatever happens, Pools do at least look like ending the season on a positive note. Throughout the campaign, there has been a sense that Pools have assembled a capable squad that have failed to live up to expectations. The big challenge now will be keeping the core of that group together while adding some quality in the summer; that normally difficult task has been made even harder by the swirling off-field uncertainty following the resignation of chairman Raj Singh last month. If Pools can manage that, while also securing the future of the club by completing a takeover deal, which is believed to be edging ever closer, then next season could be an exciting one. Of course, at this stage it's all ifs, buts and maybes and the club have a lot of work to do, both on and off the pitch.

The experienced goalkeeper is determined to help Pools return to the Football League. Picture by Frank Reid.

One man who will certainly be at the Prestige Group Stadium next season is experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith. Having signed for Pools in the summer, reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll, the 32-year-old started the season as back-up to Joel Dixon before being given a run in the side after the former National League title-winner suffered a serious knee injury. Smith, who also took over as the club's goalkeeping coach in October following the departure of Paul Woolston, lost his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young at the end of September but regained it three months later and has started the last 20 matches, establishing himself as the club's first choice in-between the sticks.

The former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil man is one of four players known to have committed their futures to the club ahead of next season, the others being Jamie Miley, Sam Folarin and Tom Parkes, although it's understood there are others who have been tied down to deals. At this level, Pools boast one of the division's biggest fanbases and most distinguished histories. That can be both a blessing and a curse, given the pressure placed on Pools and the fact that anything less than a promotion push is written off as a failure. However, Smith is determined to help Pools return to the Football League.

"I think it would be a bit stupid of myself and the lads if we didn't think that," he said.

"As a footballer, regardless of the size of the club and fanbase, whoever you play for, you want to challenge for promotion.

"We've got to look at that - and that's what we'll try our best to do."