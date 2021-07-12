It will be Killip’s third season at Victoria Park having joined the club from Braintree Town in 2019. He’s since made 66 appearances for Pools in all competitions but missed out during the final matches of the 2020-21 promotion season due to an elbow injury.

Despite that, the 25-year-old admitted it was the ‘best year’ of his career. Killip becomes the third player to agree a new deal at the club after Nicky Featherstone and Gary Liddle were confirmed last week.

Players of Hartlepool United celebrate with the Vanaram National League Trophy during the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate on June 20, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

“I’m absolutely delighted to re-sign with Hartlepool,” he told the club website. “Last season was the best year of my career and haven’t enjoyed being at a club as much as I have with Hartlepool.

"With the ambition of the club and the plans for the future it’s something I wanted to be a part of.

“I cannot wait for the new season, it’s going to be surreal having the fans back in at the Vic and thankfully we’ve managed to get the club back to where they belong. The atmosphere around the club is fantastic and long may it continue.”

Pools boss Dave Challinor added: “Ben committing to the club is another from the group that we’re delighted to keep.

"He’s worked really hard to come back and is obviously keen to get going having missed games in the last part of last season.

"Next year will be a new challenge for him, like all of us but we feel he can develop further and help us move forward.”

