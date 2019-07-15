Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ben Killip taking the positives from Middlesbrough defeat
Ben Killip felt Hartlepool United were hard done by their 4-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.
Pools created chances during the game but were ultimately undone by some clinical finishing from Boro as goals from Marcus Tavernier, Rudy Gestede, Aden Flint and George Saville saw the visitors run out as convincing winners.
But the United keeper felt the game itself was far more even than the scoreline suggested.
“I don’t think the scoreline was a fair reflection of the game really,” Killip said.
“I think 4-0 flattered them a little bit because we had a lot of chances which if we’d taken them it would have been a different game.
“But Middlesbrough are a top side and most of them have played a top level. The class difference was shown because when they got a chance it was a goal which is something we need to work on.
“We were good on the ball and created a lot of chances, probably more than we would have expected which was a positive. I think if we were beaten 4-0 and we weren’t getting into those areas or getting any chances we’d be more worried.
“They had four chances and scored four goals whereas in the Conference quite often you give a team four chances and they don’t score at all.
“But I’ve loved my start here, the manager is great and Ross (Turnbull) is first class, I love working with him and I’ve been getting on really well with the boys so I’m really enjoying it.”