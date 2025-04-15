Hartlepool United goalkeeper edges closer to lifting Northern League Division One title with Redcar Athletic

By Robbie Stelling
Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Hartlepool United goalkeeper Josh Mazfari helped Redcar Athletic take another huge step towards lifting the Northern League Division One title on Saturday, becoming champions in all but name after beating a spirited Blyth Town 1-0.

The 20-year-old, who trains with Pools in the week and has received considerable praise from both head coach Anthony Limbrick and first choice goalkeeper Adam Smith, kept a remarkable 26th clean sheet of an impressive campaign as the Steelmen made sure the title would be theirs.

Carl Jarrett's side are three points clear of second placed Shildon, where Mazfari spent last season on loan, with one game to go. Crucially, the North Yorkshire side have a goal difference of +81, 30 better than Shildon. Barring a miracle, Mazfari and his teammates will lift the title at the weekend.

