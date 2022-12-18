Hartlepool United goalkeeper impresses on loan despite Stockton Town defeat
Hartlepool United goalkeeper Patrick Boyes starred on loan for non-league side Stockton Town despite their defeat against Northern Premier League East leaders Worksop.
Boyes made a number of fine saves, including from the penalty spot, as the Hartlepool youngster continues his development with the Anchors.
Boyes made an athletic stop to keep out a header from the league’s top scorer Liam Hughes midway through the first half before he would then deny Hughes from 12-yards after the break.
Unfortunately for Boyes, and Stockton, Hughes would find a way through 13 minutes from time but Boyes would, however, go on to make two further excellent stops, earning praise from Hartlepool goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren for his performance.
Letheren wrote via social media: “Thought he was brilliant today @PatrickBoyes1 hard work pays off.”
Letheren has been impressed with the youngster, signed from Grimsby Town in October 2021, since his arrival as part of the backroom staff and was complimentary of him ahead of his loan move to Stockton.
“Pat's attitude and desire to improve has been different class,” said Letheren.
"Pat's progress is clear to see from everybody at the football club. Pat was sent to Pontefract to be around a first team environment.
“He went on to have October player of month, two clean sheets and a man of the match against Stockton and that’s how this move came about and that’s credit to Pat for grasping his opportunity.”
Boyes signed a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer until the end of the 2022-23 campaign on the back of making his first appearance for the club in a pre-season friendly with Hibernian.