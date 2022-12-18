Boyes made a number of fine saves, including from the penalty spot, as the Hartlepool youngster continues his development with the Anchors.

Boyes made an athletic stop to keep out a header from the league’s top scorer Liam Hughes midway through the first half before he would then deny Hughes from 12-yards after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately for Boyes, and Stockton, Hughes would find a way through 13 minutes from time but Boyes would, however, go on to make two further excellent stops, earning praise from Hartlepool goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren for his performance.

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Patrick Boyes is on loan with Stockton Town. MI News & Sport Ltd

Letheren wrote via social media: “Thought he was brilliant today @PatrickBoyes1 hard work pays off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letheren has been impressed with the youngster, signed from Grimsby Town in October 2021, since his arrival as part of the backroom staff and was complimentary of him ahead of his loan move to Stockton.

“Pat's attitude and desire to improve has been different class,” said Letheren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Letheren has been impressed by Hartlepool United goalkeeper Patrick Boyes. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"Pat's progress is clear to see from everybody at the football club. Pat was sent to Pontefract to be around a first team environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He went on to have October player of month, two clean sheets and a man of the match against Stockton and that’s how this move came about and that’s credit to Pat for grasping his opportunity.”