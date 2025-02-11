Hartlepool United goalkeeper Joel Dixon suffers minor setback as he continues recovery following anterior cruciate ligament injury

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Joel Dixon has suffered a minor setback as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 31-year-old, who won the National League title with Barrow in 2020, was back in the squad for the first time in five months on Saturday but is expected to miss Tuesday evening's visit of Tamworth.

Pools swooped to sign young goalkeeper Owen Foster on a short-term loan from Championship strugglers Hull City to provide cover and competition for Adam Smith while Dixon continues his rehabilitation. The 20-year-old made his senior debut against Pools in April 2022 and was voted as Scunthorpe's young player of the season in consecutive campaigns. Foster signed for Hull in July 2023 and spent time on loan at National League South side Chorley last season. The promising young stopper is expected to be on the bench on Tuesday evening as Pools entertain Tamworth, looking to build on Saturday's statement win over in-form Sutton.