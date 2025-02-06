Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has revealed that goalkeeper Joel Dixon is back in contention following an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 31-year-old's return appears particularly timely after Brad Young, who had been the club's second choice goalkeeper behind the experienced Adam Smith, was recalled from his loan spell by parent club Leicester.

Ever since the departure of Ben Killip, who made 150 appearances in the North East and was an important part of the side that won promotion in 2021, Pools have endured a series of goalkeeping problems. Then-manager John Askey signed both Dixon, who won the National League title with Barrow, and Pete Jameson in the summer of 2023 as Pools prepared for life without Killip. As it turned out, both men struggled for form and confidence and neither managed to establish themselves at the club's number one in-between the sticks. Dixon, who kept just one clean sheet in 26 appearances last term and was transfer-listed in April, endured a torrid first season at the Prestige Group Stadium while Jameson, who has since signed for rivals Darlington, fared little better despite a strong end to the campaign under Kevin Phillips.

Pools were linked with several goalkeepers over the summer, foremost among them Young, who came through the ranks at Pools and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2019, and Everton's Zak-Luk Leban, who impressed on loan at National League North side Farsley Celtic last term. However, Darren Sarll, who replaced Phillips a week after the end of the campaign, swooped to sign Adam Smith, who he worked with at Yeovil, following a successful trial period. Most supporters expected Smith to start the season with the gloves but Sarll opted instead for a show of faith in Dixon, who kept three clean sheets in succession in the opening weeks of the campaign. Pools eventually signed Young, who arrived on a season-long loan at the end of August, a day before Dixon sustained a serious injury in the goalless draw with Braintree.

Dixon started all of the first six National League games this season but has not featured since the end of August after sustaining a partial tear in his knee ligament. Picture by Frank Reid.

Smith started the next six games but lost his place to Young at the end of September. However, the 32-year-old, who was also appointed as the club's goalkeeping coach in October, regained his spot in the side before Christmas and has started all of the last eight National League games, producing a string of impressive performances, which prompted Leicester to recall Young to the East Midlands.

While teenager goalkeeper Josh Mazfari is impressing out on loan at Northern League Division One leaders Redcar Athletic, Pools had looked to be running the risk of heading into this weekend's long trip to Sutton without cover in the goalkeeping department. However, Limbrick has confirmed that Dixon, who didn't require surgery on a partial tear in his knee ligament, is now back in training.

"What I'd say first of all is that I thought Brad Young did ever so well, I can't imagine the pressure he must have been under having come through at the club, then got a big move and then come back," he said.

"That was a really interesting dynamic for Brad, I'm not sure I've ever seen something like that before. He was very professional, he was great. Unfortunately, we probably couldn't give him the game time he might have wanted. Smith has come in and done really well, he stays in at the moment. We understood when he (Young) wanted to go back and we didn't want to stand in his way, so that was fine.

"Dixon has been training now for a little over two weeks. It was a long-term injury, so he needs time to get ready. If he's called upon, we've seen him in training and he's been developing well. He's been good, I've been impressed.

"That's where we are at the moment. We're always looking to develop and strengthen in all areas and goalkeeping certainly would be one of them, with only having two goalkeepers as well as Josh Mazfari, who has been doing really well too. At the moment he needs to get games under his belt.

"We're happy with what we've got there but we've always got one eye on what we can do next."