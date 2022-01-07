Mitchell was a surprise omission from Graeme Lee’s squad in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy third round tie with Bolton Wanderers having also not been included in the squad of 18 for the League Two draw with Oldham Athletic on New Year’s Day.

Mitchell arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer but has been limited in the number of appearances he has made this season owing to the form of Ben Killip.

Mitchell was a regular starter at previous club Northampton Town in League One last season but has made just eight appearances for Pools this campaign with only two of those coming in League Two.

Jonathan Mitchell is in contract talks with Hartlepool United after his deal expired this month. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Pools boss Lee has revealed to The Mail Mitchell is now in discussions over his future after his short term deal expired this month.

“His contract was up. We’ve made an offer to him and he’s having a discussion and has a decision to make whether he wants to take that up,” said Lee.

“It’s in Jonno’s hands at the moment so we’re just waiting for an answer.”

Speculation surrounding Mitchell amplified in the week after Pools were linked with a move for former stopper Trevor Carson, who has since made the switch from Dundee United to Morecambe.

Carson spent two years with Pools back in 2015 and Lee revealed the club did speak with the former Sunderland goalkeeper before the 33-year-old agreed to join the Shrimps in League One.

“We spoke to options and yeah Trevor was one of the ones we spoke to,” Lee told The Mail.

“When you think you’re getting one and you don’t [it’s frustrating]. But League One came in and he wanted to play higher.

“But we spoke to different options knowing Jonno’s contract was coming up and we’ll keep speaking to options as well.”

It means Pools will have to rely heavily on Killip over the coming weeks with Lee’s side competing on three fronts across league and cup competitions with youngster Patrick Boyes the back-up between the posts.

Boyes arrived in October as an emergency third choice goalkeeper for previous manager Dave Challinor with the teenager expected to continue his development with the club.

