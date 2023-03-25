Hartlepool United goalkeeper returns from non-league loan spell
Hartlepool United have confirmed the return of young goalkeeper Patrick Boyes from his non-league loan spell with Liversedge.
Boyes has been on loan a number of times this season, with Liversedge his third spell away from the Suit Direct Stadium having also featured for Pontefract Collieries and Stockton Town.
But the young goalkeeper has been recalled by John Askey, the club has confirmed, after an injury to Ben Killip.
It means Boyes is likely to feature on the bench for the League Two fixture with Leyton Orient.