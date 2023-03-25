News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United goalkeeper returns from non-league loan spell

Hartlepool United have confirmed the return of young goalkeeper Patrick Boyes from his non-league loan spell with Liversedge.

By Joe Ramage
Published 25th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT- 1 min read
Patrick Boyes has been recalled from his loan spell by Hartlepool United. MI News & Sport
Boyes has been on loan a number of times this season, with Liversedge his third spell away from the Suit Direct Stadium having also featured for Pontefract Collieries and Stockton Town.

But the young goalkeeper has been recalled by John Askey, the club has confirmed, after an injury to Ben Killip.

It means Boyes is likely to feature on the bench for the League Two fixture with Leyton Orient.

