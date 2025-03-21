Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has confirmed that goalkeeper Joel Dixon is not expected to return from injury this season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old, who won the National League title with Barrow in 2020, missed more than five months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained at the end of August. Dixon made a fleeting return to the Pools squad as an unused substitute during last month's trip to Sutton, Limbrick's first game in charge and only win to date, but was subsequently ruled out again ahead of the midweek visit of Tamworth. Pools moved quickly to sign youngster Owen Foster on loan from Hull as cover for first choice goalkeeper Adam Smith, although Dixon's injury was initially described as a minor setback rather than anything more sinister. However, it has since become apparent that the former Sunderland, Gateshead and Bolton goalkeeper's injury is indeed worse than first feared, with the luckless stopper now set for another long spell on the sidelines.

Having signed for Pools in the summer of 2023, Dixon endured a difficult first season at the Prestige Group Stadium but showed signs of improvement in pre-season and started all of the first six games of the new campaign under Darren Sarll, keeping three successive clean sheets. Despite his improved form, there were suggestions that Dixon, who has never possessed the longest kick, was struggling with Sarll's demands that he launch the ball up to the front line whenever he had it. Dixon went down several times in the opening weeks of the season, although there was a sense that it was a ruse from Sarll to allow him time to pass tactical instructions onto his players. However, when Dixon went down 33 minutes into the goalless draw with Braintree at the end of August, it was clear something more serious had occurred. As it turned out, Dixon had sustained a dreaded ACL injury for the second time in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injury, severe as it was, didn't require surgery and Dixon returned to the Pools squad last month. Yet his comeback proved short-lived - although it's not quite clear exactly what went wrong, Dixon aggravated his knee and is now likely to endure another long spell out of action.

Dixon, who is out of contract this summer, needs surgery on a knee injury and is likely to have played his last game for Pools. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I don't know the exact term for it, but it is a knee injury again and it is not a good one," Limbrick told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We're thinking of him. We see him in and around the building and I think he's going to have to have an operation soon.

"No, he won't be back before the end of the season unfortunately."