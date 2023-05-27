John Askey heads into the summer knowing where he will need to strengthen his Hartlepool United squad with one of those areas in goal.

Askey lost both Ben Killip and Jakub Stolarczyk after the final day of the 2022-23 campaign with Stolarczyk heading back to parent club Leicester City from his loan spell and Killip turning down the offer of a new deal.

Killip is to end a four-year stay at the Suit Direct Stadium as he looks to explore his options elsewhere having fallen out of favour this season.

Young goalkeeper Patrick Boyes was offered new terms with the club, with an agreement yet to be confirmed, meaning Askey is very limited in his goalkeeping options when looking towards the new National League season.

With that in mind, here at The Mail, we look at nine options for Askey to consider this summer when it comes to Hartlepool’s goalkeeping dilemma.

1 . Patrick Boyes Boyes has yet to make an appearance for Hartlepool but, should he agree a new deal, he will be the only goalkeeper in John Askey's squad as things stand. The young goalkeeper will be keen to start finding regular football having spent the season developing with a number of non-league loan spells.

2 . Pete Jameson Former York City, Darlington and Blyth Spartans man Jameson has hinted he will leave Harrogate Town this summer with manager Simon Weaver also suggesting he will allow the 30-year-old to leave. Jameson was John Askey's promotion winning goalkeeper with York City. It is a move which would make sense.

3 . Jonathan Mitchell Mitchell was recently released by Doncaster Rovers and has been with Hartlepool before upon their return to the Football League. A move back to the Suit Direct Stadium at this juncture could see him land the No.1 spot on a more permanent basis.

4 . Alex Cairns Cairns missed out on a play-off final at Wembley when on the losing side of a penalty shootout against Stockport County with loan club Salford City recently. The former Leeds United man will be on the search for a new club in the summer after Fleetwood Town confirmed his release.