Hartlepool United goalkeeping coach Paul Woolston has left the club with immediate effect.

Woolston enjoyed a storied playing career, coming through the ranks at Sunderland and Newcastle.

He represented England at youth level and gained senior experience at the likes of Gateshead, Darlington, Blyth Spartans and South Shields before earning a dream move to Manchester United.

Woolston spent four years at Old Trafford, working with the likes of David De Gea and Dean Henderson, before he was forced to retire due to injury and turned to coaching.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper has left Pools with immediate effect to pursue an opportunity in the United Arab Emirates.

Adam Smith has been appointed as the club's new goalkeeping coach but will continue to remain as part of the playing squad.

The 31-year-old has made six appearances for Pools so far this season but lost his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young.

The former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Morecambe goalkeeper is a UEFA qualified coach and has a close relationship with manager Darren Sarll, having worked with him before at Yeovil.

"I'm really pleased to take on the new role," he said.

"Firstly, on behalf of all the goalkeepers at the club, we'd like to thank Paul and wish him luck in his new journey.

"Coaching is something that I've had on my mind for a while, I coached the goalkeepers while playing at Morecambe and it was a great experience.

"I still intend on playing and pushing Joel and Brad as much as possible.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."