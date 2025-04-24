Pools were beaten 3-0 in the reverse on a miserable night back in September. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United are gunning for revenge when they travel to play-off chasing Rochdale on Saturday.

Pools were thumped 3-0 in September at the Prestige Group Stadium on a humbling evening that ranked as one of the worst nights of Darren Sarll's tumultuous tenure.

Sarll's side were booed off following a dismal display that felt a bit like the beginning of the end for the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss.

A lot has changed for both sides since then. While Dale have kept faith with former defender Jimmy McNulty, who made almost 200 appearances for the Greater Manchester side at the end of his playing career, Pools have changed manager twice since the last meeting, with veteran Lennie Lawrence taking over from Sarll in October before passing on the reins to Anthony Limbrick earlier this year. Rochdale know a win would clinch a play-off place, while Pools have little left to play for other than pride and, perhaps, some revenge following September's drubbing.

"Myself and the staff like to watch a lot of the footage of the opposition," Limbrick said.

"We won't dwell too much on September's game with the players. I've watched it back, but they've changed things since then. I thought in that game they were a bit more like a three, a diamond four in the middle and then two 10s and one up front. Now they're more of a 3-4-3 with a front three, with (Devante) Rodney, (Ian) Henderson and one other up there.

"It's not just about focusing on the opposition, we're on a good run of form at the moment. In the last eight games, we're third in the form table, behind York and Barnet. We've scored in the last nine games. If we defend properly, then we'll end up scoring. If we defend right and get our tactics right out of possession, then we're always a goal threat."