John Askey welcomed the 22-year-old midfielder into his squad for pre-season training with the Frenchman excelling during that time, including in Hartlepool’s opening pre-season fixtures with Middlesbrough and Blyth Spartans.

Mancini was also part of the squad who travelled to Scotland for a training camp last week with Askey keen to learn more about the midfielder’s personality as well as playing ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mancini began his career at Olympique Lyonnais before joining Angers in 2018 where he was picked up by Burnley two years later.

Hartlepool United have handed a permanent deal to midfielder Anthony Gomez-Mancini. Picture by FRANK REID

The midfielder was a regular in the Clarets’ academy but couldn’t quite break into Sean Dyche’s senior side before being released by the Turf Moor club last summer.

Mancini was handed a short-term deal with Accrington Stanley towards the end of last season before becoming a free agent again this summer.

And having impressed during his time at the Suit Direct Stadium so far, Askey has made the decision to turn his trial spell into a permanent deal ahead of the new National League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know he’s got quality and played higher up the divisions,” said Askey.

"He’s not just impressed in games, but he’s also a good character around the place. We’re delighted to have Anthony on board.”

And Mancini is looking to kick-start his career once more now that his future has been agreed with Hartlepool.