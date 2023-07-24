News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United hand permanent deal to exciting ex-Burnley and Accrington Stanley midfielder after impressive pre-season form

Anthony Gomez-Mancini has been handed a permanent deal with Hartlepool United after impressing on trial with the club this pre-season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 24th Jul 2023, 21:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 22:28 BST

John Askey welcomed the 22-year-old midfielder into his squad for pre-season training with the Frenchman excelling during that time, including in Hartlepool’s opening pre-season fixtures with Middlesbrough and Blyth Spartans.

Mancini was also part of the squad who travelled to Scotland for a training camp last week with Askey keen to learn more about the midfielder’s personality as well as playing ability.

Mancini began his career at Olympique Lyonnais before joining Angers in 2018 where he was picked up by Burnley two years later.

Hartlepool United have handed a permanent deal to midfielder Anthony Gomez-Mancini. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United have handed a permanent deal to midfielder Anthony Gomez-Mancini. Picture by FRANK REID
The midfielder was a regular in the Clarets’ academy but couldn’t quite break into Sean Dyche’s senior side before being released by the Turf Moor club last summer.

Mancini was handed a short-term deal with Accrington Stanley towards the end of last season before becoming a free agent again this summer.

And having impressed during his time at the Suit Direct Stadium so far, Askey has made the decision to turn his trial spell into a permanent deal ahead of the new National League campaign.

“We know he’s got quality and played higher up the divisions,” said Askey.

"He’s not just impressed in games, but he’s also a good character around the place. We’re delighted to have Anthony on board.”

And Mancini is looking to kick-start his career once more now that his future has been agreed with Hartlepool.

The midfielder said: “I’m delighted to sign. I know first hand what the fans are like. I’m glad this is now over the line and we can all push on together.”

